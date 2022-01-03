Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 9,380 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $7,504.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $18,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

TYME stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

