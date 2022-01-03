Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 26.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.7% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 44,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $266.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.34 and a 200 day moving average of $287.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.27 and a beta of 0.71. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

