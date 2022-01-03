Intel Corp Makes New $463.17 Million Investment in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

Intel Corp bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,040,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,170,000. Joby Aviation accounts for about 63.5% of Intel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intel Corp owned approximately 7.62% of Joby Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05. Joby Aviation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

