IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 154,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 260,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.46.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.23% and a negative return on equity of 383.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

