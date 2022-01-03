International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Bought by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,708 shares during the quarter. International Seaways makes up approximately 2.5% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,249,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in International Seaways by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 87,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,244,000.

International Seaways stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

