Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.02. 279,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,227. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

