Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $346.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,532. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

