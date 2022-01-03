Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $67,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,085.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $360.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.09 and its 200-day moving average is $341.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

