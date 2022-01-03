Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the November 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 397.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ PIZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.12. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,812. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

