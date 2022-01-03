Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $399.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.28 and its 200 day moving average is $375.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

