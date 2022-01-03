Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 91,792 shares.The stock last traded at $209.28 and had previously closed at $210.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,629,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,134 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 18,312.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 84,785 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

