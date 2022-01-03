Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 91,792 shares.The stock last traded at $209.28 and had previously closed at $210.82.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

