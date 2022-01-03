Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Predictive Oncology (POAI)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/30/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “
- 12/29/2021 – Predictive Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “
- 12/21/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “
- 12/17/2021 – Predictive Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “
- 12/8/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “
- 12/4/2021 – Predictive Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “
- 11/29/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “
- 11/26/2021 – Predictive Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “
- 11/17/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “
- 11/16/2021 – Predictive Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research.
Shares of POAI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.44. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.30.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.