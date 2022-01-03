Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Predictive Oncology (POAI)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/30/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

12/29/2021 – Predictive Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Predictive Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Predictive Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Predictive Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Predictive Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Predictive Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research.

Shares of POAI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.44. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

