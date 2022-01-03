INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Up 104.1% in December

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the November 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren acquired 30,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 208,950 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. INVO Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 787.94% and a negative return on equity of 228.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

