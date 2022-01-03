iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,609 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $47,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,724,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,458,000 after buying an additional 1,420,083 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 119,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after buying an additional 57,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,870,000 after buying an additional 52,671 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,177,000.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.33 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

