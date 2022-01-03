iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 7.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.58 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.

