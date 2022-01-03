iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ EMXF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

