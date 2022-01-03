iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $105.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

