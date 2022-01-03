iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

