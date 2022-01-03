iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $50.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

