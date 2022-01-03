iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

