iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

REZ opened at $98.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $98.89.

