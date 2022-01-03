iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Decreased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 3.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $264.43 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $266.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

