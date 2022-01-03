iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.59 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $94.12 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

