iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,030,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,665,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $542.32 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.86 and a fifty-two week high of $558.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.30.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

