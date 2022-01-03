iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lifted by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.