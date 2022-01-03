J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 2.24% of J & J Snack Foods worth $65,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 73.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

JJSF traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $158.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,063. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.43.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

