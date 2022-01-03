Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VITL. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $15,872,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after acquiring an additional 639,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 471,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 100.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 304,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9,364.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 155,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VITL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Vital Farms stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $727.91 million, a P/E ratio of 150.50 and a beta of -0.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.46 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

