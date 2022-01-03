Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in NiSource by 137.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NiSource by 137.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 21.2% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in NiSource by 24.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.61 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.