Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Bbva USA acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $150.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $136.91 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

