Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YOLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

