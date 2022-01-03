Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $379,000 in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVT opened at $15.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.14. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

