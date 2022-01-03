Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOF traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.2116 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

