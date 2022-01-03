JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

JD stock opened at $70.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

