Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €37.34 ($42.43) and last traded at €37.14 ($42.20). 37,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.10 ($42.16).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.29 ($40.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.77.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

