John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.04. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,157. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

