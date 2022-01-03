JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPM opened at $158.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $467.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

