JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $158.35 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.90. The company has a market capitalization of $467.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.