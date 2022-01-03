Karura Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Karura has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00008112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market cap of $84.26 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.20 or 0.08016874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00074945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,655.48 or 1.00083168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

