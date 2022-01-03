Kava Achieves Market Capitalization of $640.78 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $640.78 million and $86.31 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00009561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 145,987,710 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

