KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $52.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 60,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,730. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.