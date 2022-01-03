KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.14

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 220836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KDDIY shares. Citigroup cut shares of KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

