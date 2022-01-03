Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $1,252.86 (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,252.86 or 0.02718574 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $250.57 million and $68.39 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

