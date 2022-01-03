Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.98

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kenon by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kenon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.