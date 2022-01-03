Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.19% of Cummins worth $59,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Cummins by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cummins by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

CMI opened at $218.14 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

