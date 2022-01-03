Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $122,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $732,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 158,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $174.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

