Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,156 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.29% of iShares Gold Trust worth $80,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

