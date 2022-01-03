Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $500,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $283.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

