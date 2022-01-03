KeyFi Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $421.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.87 or 0.08045003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,337.82 or 0.99802336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007596 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

