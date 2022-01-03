Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading Down 6%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s share price dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 15,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 564,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 771,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

